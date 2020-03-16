|
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Karl Patrick Matthew Whalen at Carpenter Hospice on Saturday March 14 in his 79th year. Loving husband of 58 years to Sandra (nee Henderson), beloved father of Matthew (Angie) and Cheryl (James), Papa to Jordan, Zachary, Ryan, Jason & Brittany. Proud Grand Papa of Gabriel. Dear brother of Harriet Krikorian (Ed), in laws Jack Hunt and Rose Jean Henderson). Predeceased by siblings Philomena Duckers (Charlie) ,Lorna Whalen, Roy Whalen (Olga) and in laws Stuart and Agnes Ogilvie, Margaret Hunt and Campbell Henderson. Fun loving uncle to many Nieces and Nephews. Karl was a proud Cape Bretoner who loved sharing this special place with all. His sense of humour and passion for music was immense and was shared with all who had the privilege of his company. His life was full of love, precious friends and family. We want to thank the angels at Carpenter Hospice who made his final journey peaceful and loving. Cremation has taken place and as per Karl’s wishes a celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. For those who wish, donations in memory of Karl to Carpenter Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 16, 2020