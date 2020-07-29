1/1
KARL PLACH
1944-08-23 - 2020-07-26
Karl went to Jesus, Sunday July 26 at Joseph Brant Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Karl was the BEST Husband to Nicole (nee Denis). Proud Father of Derek (Yvette), Jeff, Suzanne (Tim Wilson). A wonderful Grandfather to Emilie, Jakob, Alizee, Luc, Maximus and Cooper. Karl was the best Big Brother to George (Nadia) and Christine (Rick). A Great Uncle to Janina, Sean and Brent. Karl was a Proud Polish man who was born in Germany in a Nazi prison camp. His family immigrated to Canada after the war and started their Canadian life in Sudbury. Karl was a graduate of Laurentian University. He attended St-Mary's Teacher's College and followed a successful career in insurance as President of Claims. Karl loved to travel, fish, camp, take walks on the beach and be surrounded by his family on Sunday dinners with Johnny Cash playing in the background. He will forever be missed. Family dinners will never be the same. Thanks to the doctors and nurses at Joseph Brant Hospital and a very special thank you to the nurses in the palliative care. Private funeral arrangements have been made.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
