Karoly Csepi
1928-11-20 - 2020-10-06
Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at his home on October 6th, 2020 in his 92nd year. Forever reunited with his wife Eszter. Beloved father to Magdolna and grandfather to Carl. Dear brother of Miklos, late Janos, late Istvan, late Margit, late Magdolna, and the late Terus. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in Canada and Hungary. His devotion and dedication to his family will definitely be missed. He will be remembered for his joy of fishing and gardening. Special thanks and appreciation to the doctors, nurses and PSWs. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL HOME (43 Barton St. E., Hamilton) on Friday, October 9th, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place in funeral home Chapel on Saturday, October 10th at 10:00 a.m. Internment to follow at Woodland cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 8, 2020.
