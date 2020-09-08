It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dearest Karon on Friday, August 28, 2020, in her 73rd year with her loving family by her side. Karon will be forever missed by her devoted husband of 54 years, Enzo, her adoring children Paul (Cristina), Andrea Carroll (Craig), Mark (Jenney), and her precious grandchildren Matthew, Bryan, Erica, Rachel, Annika, Leah. Karon is predeceased by her beloved parents Joan (Southworth) and George Hughes and is survived by her older sister Susan Warren (Gary). Karon cheerfully gave of herself, whether it be a listening ear, a kind word, empathetic counseling, a helping hand, which left a footprint on all who knew her. Our family is forever grateful for the double-lung transplant that Karon underwent thirteen-and-a-half years ago, a gift made possible by her venerated donor and dedicated doctors. Post-transplant, Karon volunteered as an active member of the Toronto Lung Transplant Civitan Club. Karon was deeply rooted in her faith, and Compass Point Bible Church became a second family who loyally supported her many battles with health challenges. Karon loved life, adored her family and was brave and courageous until the very end. Our immense gratitude to all the doctors and staff of Toronto General Hospital and Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care given over the years. As per her wishes, Karon has been cremated, and a private family burial will be held at a later date. She has requested any memorial donations be made to either Toronto Lung Transplant Civitan Club (http://donate.tltcc.com
), Burlington Teen Tour Band (www.teentourband.org/sponsorship--donations
), or Hamilton/Burlington SPCA (www.hbspca.com/donate/tribute-gift
).