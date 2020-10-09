1/1
Katarina KAPUSIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katarina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Katarina on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in her 80th year. Beloved and devoted wife of Franc for 54 years. Loving mother of Joe (Jennifer) of Calgary and Sonya Bubas (Andy) of Mississauga. Cherished grandmother of Andrew and Mark Kapusin. Dear sister of Barbara and Dragica (the late Nikola). Dear sister-in-law of Joe (the late Anica) and the late Marica (the late George). Predeceased by her parents Peter and Dragica Cunjak, and siblings Jana (Aleks), Josip (Lillian), Peter (Marica), Marica (Stefan), Jura (Katica), Ivan (Vera), Nikola, Anton (Marica). Katarina will be missed by sisters-in-law Vera and Marica and many nieces, nephews and extended family in Canada, Croatia and Australia. She will be fondly remembered for her fierce loyalty to her loving family and friends, her wonderful sense of humour and her ability to find joy in everyday life. Visitors will be received at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Sunday, October 11, and Monday, October 12, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers on Monday at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Slovenian Church, 124 Centennial Pkwy N., Hamilton on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by Interment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Stoney Creek. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend all events at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home. Masks will be required and Covid restrictions will be in place (ie bring a mask and respect social distancing guidelines). www.smiths.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
11
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Vigil
08:30 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Slovenian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Interment
Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved