Katarina KAPUSIN

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Katarina on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in her 80th year. Beloved and devoted wife of Franc for 54 years. Loving mother of Joe (Jennifer) of Calgary and Sonya Bubas (Andy) of Mississauga. Cherished grandmother of Andrew and Mark Kapusin. Dear sister of Barbara and Dragica (the late Nikola). Dear sister-in-law of Joe (the late Anica) and the late Marica (the late George). Predeceased by her parents Peter and Dragica Cunjak, and siblings Jana (Aleks), Josip (Lillian), Peter (Marica), Marica (Stefan), Jura (Katica), Ivan (Vera), Nikola, Anton (Marica). Katarina will be missed by sisters-in-law Vera and Marica and many nieces, nephews and extended family in Canada, Croatia and Australia. She will be fondly remembered for her fierce loyalty to her loving family and friends, her wonderful sense of humour and her ability to find joy in everyday life. Visitors will be received at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Sunday, October 11, and Monday, October 12, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers on Monday at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Slovenian Church, 124 Centennial Pkwy N., Hamilton on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by Interment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Stoney Creek. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend all events at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home. Masks will be required and Covid restrictions will be in place (ie bring a mask and respect social distancing guidelines). www.smiths.com