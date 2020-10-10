It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Katarina on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in her 80th year. She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband Franc of 54 years. Loving and devoted mother of Joe (Jennifer) of Calgary and Sonya Bubas (Andy) of Mississauga. Cherished grandmother of Andrew and Mark Kapusin. Dear sister of Barbara Cunjak of Welland and Dragica Zabcic of Croatia (the late Nikola). Dear sister-in-law of Vera Cunjak (the late Ivan) of Welland, Marica Cunjak (the late Antun) of Croatia, Joe Kapusin (the late Anica) of Australia and the late Marica Rudman (the late George) of St. Catharines. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Dragica Cunjak, and siblings Ana (Aleks), Joe (Lillian), Peter (Marica), Marica (Stefan), Jura (Katica), Ivan (Vera), Antun (Marica) and Nikola. Katarina will be missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family in Canada, Croatia, Slovenia and Australia. Katarina fought many health challenges over her life and quietly battled incredible odds at times. She will be fondly remembered for her inspiration, strength and fighting spirit, her fierce loyalty to her loving family and friends, her wonderful sense of humour and her ability to find joy in everyday life. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the Cardiac Care Unit at Hamilton General Hospital for their incredible care in Katarina's last days. Visitors will be received at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Sunday, October 11, and Monday, October 12, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Slovenian Church, 124 Centennial Pkwy N., Hamilton on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by Interment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Stoney Creek. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend all events at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home. Masks will be required and Covid restrictions including social distancing guidelines will be in place. www.smithsfh.com