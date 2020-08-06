It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Katherine Krucko, née Czherewko, in her 97th year. Born on August 20, 1923 in Zamch, Poland. Beloved husband Gregory (Harry) (predeceased). Cherished mother to Lucy (husband Chris), Orysia and Olga (husband Dieter) and loving grandmother of Olivia, Kataryna and Matthew. Katherine loved cooking and baking, family gatherings and all that was Ukrainian culture and tradition. The family sends sincerest thanks to Dr. Bronte Golda and all the other physicians and their staff who supported her and contributed to her long life. Due to COVID 19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees at a time. Family and friends are invited to the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East, Hamilton on Friday, August 7th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Private Panachyda at 7:30 p.m. All visitors are required to wear a face covering, as well as provide their name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Burial and Celebration of Life service will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8th at the Holy Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 419 Pearl Street, Burlington. If planning to attend the church service, please call or text (289) 707-2484 confirming attendance of Krucko funeral as church seating is limited.