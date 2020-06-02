Kataryna MYCIO
October 5 1927 - June 1 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Kataryna announce her passing on Monday June 1st, 2020 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her loving husband Alex Mycio. Lovingly remembered by her two children Diane Brecht (Harald) and Walter Jakymiuk (Gloria). Baba to Kyle Horitchie (Taryn), Derek Brecht (Olivia) and her step-grandson Matthew Brecht (Kelli) and children Juliette, Joel, Penny and Claire. Kataryna will be missed by many relatives in Ukraine and friends at Villa Kiev Seniors Apt. in Hamilton. Fondly remembered by her longtime dearest friends Wilma and Bill Tremblay. A special thank to Wilma for her caring, unconditional love and kindness all these years. Kataryna cherished your friendship. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying health restrictions a private service and interment will take place. Friends are welcome to sign the online Book of Condolence at www.MarkeyDermody.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
