It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Kathe Agnes Moroz on May 22, 2020, in her 95th year. Kathe was a loving wife to John for 41 years until his passing in 1991. A beautiful and loving mother to her children Sonia, the late Ronald (2019), the late John (2019), Michael (Donna), Patricia Cino (Doug McLennan), and always loving mother-in-law to Charlie Cino. Beloved grandmother to Landon, Ryan and Justin. She'll be missed by many relatives in Germany and Ukraine. Due to WWII, Kathe was separated for eight years from the love of her life. In 1950 she immigrated to Canada to be reunited with her love. They were married one month after her arrival. She worked hard for a better life. Mom was a devoted loving mother, grandmother and a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. Kathe was a very social lady, always enjoying the company of family and many friends. Although the last years of her life were taken over by dementia and strokes, which left her bed ridden, she was always happy, smiling and extremely content being cared for in her family home. She will always be remembered for her welcoming heart and kind spirit. A special thank you to the PSW's and nurses for their gentle kindness and for the wonderful care given to Kathe for the last 2.5 years. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home HAMILTON. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca A light from our household is gone. A voice we loved is stilled. A place is vacant in our hearts, which never can be filled.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 25, 2020.