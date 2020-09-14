It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Kathy Feit. Loving and devoted wife to Bob Hipson. Born in Nova Scotia to Joan and Fred Feit, predeceased by her sister Cecelia and her brother Charlie. Survived by her sister Debbie(Allan) of British Columbia. Will be greatly missed by her children Leeanne, Allan(Danielle) and Zane, who she loved with all her heart. Very proud grandmother to Brandon, Megan(Kyle), Emma and Carter. Will be missed by all her extended families and friends which she made where ever she went. Cremation has taken place. Her and her brother Charlie's ashes(who past just 3 months earlier) will be taken to Murray's Point Nova Scotia. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to SPCA in honour of her love for her dogs.



