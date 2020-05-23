It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Katherine Sarah Byers after a brief but courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, May 16th at the age of 54. Beloved partner to Bill Laufman for over 17 years, and cherished mother to Melissa (Matthew) and Courtney. She is also the sweet and loving stepmother to William (Beccs) and Miranda Laufman. Adoring grandmother to Cohen and Logan. Predeceased by parents Marion and Dave Hildrop, Kathy will be lovingly remembered by her brother Jeff Hildrop (Tricia) and greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, friends and family. Over 20 years at McMaster Children's Hospital Emergency Department, Kathy's warm heart was felt every day by patients, co-workers and everyone who knew her. Her infectious laugh never failed to bring a smile to your face. A special thank you to the staff of the Juravinski Hospital CICU for their care and kindness. Due to COVID-19 health regulations, a private cremation will take place and there will be a celebration of her life in the near future. If desired, donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities, South Central Ontario (www.rmhcsco.ca) would be greatly appreciated. May her legacy live on
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.