77 of Hamilton, Ontario, formally of Melrose, Westmoreland Co., New Brunswick, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully with her family at her side at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born in Melrose, NB. She was the daughter of the late John and Rose Kenny. She loved Bingo and her family and grandchildren. She is survived by her #1 son Stephen (Deleena), daughters Margaret (Robin) and Darlene (Larry), her grandchildren Ashley, Tiffanie, Brandy, Christopher, Tamara, Crystal, Stephenie, David, her great-grandchildren Connor, Dakota, Jada, Isaac, Dawson and Aubree. Survived by all her brothers and sisters Irene, Arthur, Silvia, Cecilia, Sharon, Teresa, Barbara, Leonard, Reg and Jimmy. No service at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhhamilton.com