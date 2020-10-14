1/1
Kathleen Anna (Breen) Hureau
January 12, 1931 - October 12, 2020 We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dearest Mom, Kaye "Kater". Loving wife of the late John (1981). Beloved mother of Paul(Kim), Gary, Valerie(Steve). Precious Gramma of Breeann, Aimée, Joshua, and Alexandre. Cherished sister of Damien(Myrtle), brother in law Lloyd, and sister in law Corinne. Predeceased by her siblings, Amelia(Ambrose), Berkley(Sadie), Edna(Charles), Lorraine(Gerrard), Evideen and Donna Marie. Mom was born in Cape Jack, Nova Scotia, the third child of Wallace and Eva Breen. She was very proud of her Nova Scotian Heritage and visited often throughout her life. Mom was the consummate mother of all, including her family, siblings, and anyone who crossed her path. She was an extraordinary person, who will always be remembered for her kindness and caring nature. Mom was a phenomenal person and the best mom anyone could ever have. A very special thank-you to the staff at Regina Gardens for their kind, compassionate care of Mom. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (796 Upper Gage Ave., between Mohawk and Fennell) on Thursday October 15, 2020 and Friday October 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Due to Covid restrictions, RSVP for visitation can be done by visiting Kathleen's page at www.dermodys.com or by calling (905) 388-4141. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Regina Mundi Catholic Church, (Mohawk Rd. and Upper Paradise Rd.) on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations in Kathleen's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Society or Regina Gardens LTC. www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 14, 2020.
