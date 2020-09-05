1/1
Kathleen Bernadette "Kay" (Rainey) SALMON
Surrounded by love, in her 94th year, Kathleen passed away peacefully at The United Mennonite Home in Vineland on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband George Salmon (1988),Sister Peggy (Don Bain) in Canada, and in Sligo Ireland, by three other sisters, Josephine, Pauline, Annie and five brothers, Paddy, Michael, Brendan, Sean and Walter. Kathleen leaves behind two dearly loved sons, Les (Arlene), Brian (Jenn) and two cherished grandsons, Nicholas and Shawn. Loving Canadian Mom to Jim and Sadie Kennedy. At Kathleen's wish, cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 135 Livingston Avenue, Grimsby on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. with interment to follow. Sincere thanks to Dr. James Woodland and the dedicated staff of Garden Lane at U.M.H. for the love, care and compassion given to Kathleen, these past nine years. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to St Joseph's Church, Grimsby or The United Mennonite Home, 4024 23rd Street, Vineland, L0R 2C0. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
