Kathleen Eleanor (Eastman) TEW
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear mother, Kathleen Eleanor Tew, on November 5, 2020, formerly of Greensville, at the age of 87. Eleanor was predeceased by her dear Lloyd, whom she married in 1953 and spent 60 wonderful years together raising their six children. She is survived by her children Kathy Albers, Nancy Tew-Seberras (Dave), Colleen Tew-Papadopoulos (George), Jerry Tew (Cathy), Diane Tew and Kelly Ritchie (Ron) and 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her siblings William Eastman, June Angle, Joyce Wilson and nephew William Angle. Some of the best years were spent on the family farm in Greensville where Eleanor and Lloyd opened their hearts and home to many memorable parties, card games and family get togethers. Their love and generosity have always been cherished by everyone whose lives they touched and embraced throughout the years. Eleanor was an accomplished artist and talented knitter who enjoyed creating beautiful paintings and knitted items over the years. She loved to travel and had many wonderful trips and adventures with her beloved Lloyd, best friend Betty Mackie and dear nephew David Angle. Eleanor also loved the cottage life that she was raised with and continued to enjoy throughout her life spending annual summer vacations at Lake Memesagamesing with her dear family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home, 1105 Rest Acres Road, Paris, Ontario. In accordance with Kathleen's expressed wishes there will be no services held. Cremation has already taken place. In memory of Kathleen, donations made to Crossing All Bridges (http://crossingallbridges.ca/) would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 9, 2020.
