Kathleen "Kay" (Blazevich) Green
Kathleen "Kay" Green (nee Blazevich) of Winona, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital with her daughter, Monica, by her side. Kay was predeceased by Bob, her beloved husband of 53 years. She is survived by her daughters, Cathy and Monica and sons-in-law, Sheldon and Mirca. She was the proud grandmother of Courtney, Mackenzie and Morgan. Kay was the younger sister of Anne Boich (deceased), sister-in-law to Eli Boich and Win Green, cousin to Marianne Blazevich and Emily Skradski. She was "Auntie Kay" to Jeff and Janice Boich, Lisa and Phil Skradski, and Paul Green; whom she loved dearly. Kay always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, sharing memories from her childhood at Kirkland Lake, and loved a good cup of coffee (often more than one). Thank you for the kindness at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital and to the wonderful staff at Deer Park Villa, who have been so kind over the past few months. We are filled with gratitude and appreciation for your love and support. A private family funeral service and interment at Mountview Gardens to take place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 6, 2020.
