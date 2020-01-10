|
Peacefully, on January 8th, 2020 at home. Beloved wife of the late Hollis Ward Williams. Loving mother of son Donald Brian Williams and his wife Louise. Lovingly remembered by grand daughter Kathleen and great grandson Raiden. Also fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends - especially Gerry and Emilia Casey and their daughter Jennifer Dekkema. Friends will be received at the Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home - Burlington Chapel, 2241 New Street (at Drury Lane) on Sunday January 12th, 2020 from 2 - 4 pm. Funeral service will be held on Monday January 13th, 2020 at 10:30 am. Interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations to Knox Presbyterian Church or the would be appreciated by the family.