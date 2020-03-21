|
After a wonderful, full life of 101 years, mom passed away at home, March 18, 2020. She spent her last few minutes with her family by her side. Always a very spiritual woman, mom will be very happy to rejoin her husband, Frank who has been missed dearly since 1997. Although her family is happy that mom is now at peace and with so many others who have gone before her, she leaves us filled with gratitude and of course, some sadness. Mom will be missed by her six loving children, Jack (Judy), Cliff (Peg, deceased), Frank, Dennis (Geri), David (Susan) and Kathleen Tyrer (Mike). Grandma will be greatly missed by Laurie, Dawn, Denise, Kevin, Peter, Tim, Steve, Stacey, Greg, Laura and Matthew and their spouses as well as many great-grandchildren. Kay also leaves behind her brother, Hugh Bowker (Nikki) and her sister-in-law, Marj Bowker (Jim, deceased), brother-in-law, Roy Lilliman (Nancy), many cousins, loved nieces and nephews as well as her dear friends. There are also many others who were proud to call her 'mom'. After raising her six children, mom returned to college and became a medical secretary. Kay worked for many years at the Levy Medical Clinic in Hamilton with Drs. Irving and Richard Levy. Once she retired, mom fulfilled her dream of being a teacher by becoming a volunteer at St. Luke, St. Mary, St. Lawrence and St. Paul schools where she helped many children with their reading. Kay was a founding member of the Whipped Cream Card Club and continued this tradition for over 75 years. Right until her final days, mom would never turn down the chance to play a game of cards. She loved following her many favourite sports teams and was treated well, especially by the Tiger Cats and the Box J Boys. Mom was blessed with a life of faith, family and friends as her priorities. She was always generous and available to listen or to help anyone in need. Because of the ongoing health crisis, we will postpone mom's funeral mass at St. Luke's Catholic Church as well as a Celebration of Life. The immediate family will meet for a short visitation at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24th followed by a committal service at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Waterdown led by Father Jerry. Many thanks go from the family to the wonderful health providers, Dr. Epstein, Dr. Martini and Dr. Passfield who all contributed to mom's health and longevity. Special gratitude is sent to all of her PSWs who provided such wonderful care for mom. She saw them as her friends. If you wish to make a donation in mom's memory, please consider the Hamilton Good Shepherd Centre, the Sisters of the Precious Blood in Hamilton or the Esk-Omi Missions in Manitoba, mom's favourites. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020