April 16, 1943 - January 13, 2020 Peacefully passed away in her 77th year with family at her side in Dublin, VA. Kathy was the youngest child of William and Grace Squires, and a lifelong resident of Hamilton, Ont. She provided a foundation of love and support for friends and family, spreading joy through her love of baking and handicrafts. She will be sadly missed by husband Wesley, daughters Sandra Willey (Dan) and Tracey Broyles (Tom), sons Al Varley (Jenn) and Greg Wallace (Nancy), stepsons Dennis Pyle (Barb) and Tom Pyle (Nancy), brother Joe Squires (Fran) and, near-sister Patricia Gibson. Predeceased by husband Anthony Keen, sisters Lillian, Florence and Vinnie, and brothers Ken, Ed and John. Beloved Nana and Great-Nana to Chris, Zack, Iain, Ryan, Beth, Katie, Thomas, Tyler, Michelle, Christine, Emerson, Wyatt, Emily, Matthew and William. Cremation has taken place and internment will be held in Hamilton at a later date. Although Alzheimer's stole Kathy's memories, her love of family overcame and shone through to the end. If so desired, donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 15, 2020