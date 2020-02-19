|
|
After close to a full century of enjoying life in Greensville, Ont., with an impressive collection of family, friends and neighbours, Kay passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 15, 2020. The beloved wife of John Maxwell (Jack) Early, Kay was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Cora Marshall, her brother Edward and sister-in-law Geraldine, her mother-in-law Gladys Early and brother-in-law Robert Early. Kay was an important link between generations: she was the loving aunt of Gaye-Ann (Terry) Miosi, Nancy (Konrad) Krebsz, Debbie (Dan) Robinson and Randy (Toni) Marshall and she outrageously spoiled a growing bevy of great and great-great nieces and nephews. Kay never lost her enthusiasm for cheering on the Hamilton Tiger Cats and Toronto Blue Jays and always had strong opinions on the Jay's roster. She was a prodigious knitter who made and donated thousands of colourful hats and mittens for needy families and charities and was a Sunday School teacher and parishioner at Christ Church (Anglican), Flamborough. She loved dogs, Christmas and gardening. Kay worked for more than 40 years at Westinghouse. Kay and Jack spent many weekends dancing with friends at the elegant, old Brant Inn in Burlington in the 1940s and 50s. Later, they swapped the dance floor for the less glamourous but equally happy RV camping. Kay was blessed with wonderful and caring neighbours, Donna Burns and Robin and Laura Smith who were always there to help. The family appreciates the compassionate care shown by Dr. J. Williams and caregivers Venus, Justina, Ashley, Sando, Cheryl, Yeny, Gelisa and Arlene. She will be forever missed and remembered. If desired, a donation in memory of Kay may be made to Christ Church, Flamborough (Anglican), 92 Highway #8, Dundas, Ontario L9H 4V5. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Christ Church (Anglican) Flamborough, 92 Highway #8, Dundas, Ontario L9H 4V5 in the Chapel at 11 a.m. A interment and reception will follow the service. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020