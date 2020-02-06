|
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we have to say goodbye to our loving mother, sister, daughter and friend. Cherished mother of Jacob, Anthony and remembered by their father Louie. Beloved daughter of Betty Bonduro and the late Robert Legacy. Kathleen will be missed by her sister Debbie Pacifici (Paul). She will always be in the hearts of many family and friends. We will miss her loving simile, huge heart and open arms now that she is at peace in heaven. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr. in Stoney Creek on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to CAMH would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca We will miss you
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 6, 2020