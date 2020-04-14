|
Surrounded by family at St. Peter's Hospice on Sunday, April 12, 2020, Kathy Hyslop at the age of 77 years. Beloved daughter of the late David and Margaret Cordiner and daughter in law of the late Robert J. Hyslop and late Dorothy Davis. Devoted wife of Bud Hyslop and loving mother of the late Rob (Colleen) and Rick (Robyn). Cherished grandma of Taylor and Kyle. Dear sister to David Cordiner and special aunt to Rachael and David. Kathy's zest for life, kindness and compassion will be sadly missed by her many friends and family. A special thank you to the staff in ward B3 of the Juravinski Hospital and in 3 east of St. Peter's Hospice for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada on behalf of Kathy would be appreciated. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020