Kathyrn you would have turned 40 today & we know you would have been celebrating with family and friends. It's just doesn't seem fair that you missed out reaching this milestone. You are missed terribly and especially on special occasions. I see the overwhelming sadness in your parents eyes when your name is mentioned. Your mother said it just doesn't seem to get better because the reality of never seeing you again is painfully setting in as time goes on. I close my eyes in the stillness of the night and can hear your voice and laughter and my heart sinks. You were my treasure. Love Always Aunt Janice