It has been a year now since we lost our special Angel. She was taken too soon, and no one will ever know how much we miss her. She is remembered for her ever-smiling face, strong spirit, positive attitude, dedication to family, and of course, her selflessness and kindness towards anyone in need. She was larger than life. We give thanks to all the life-long memories she gave us; especially those from the special events she organized like family gatherings, surprise birthdays, special parties, Thanksgiving, Christmas and, of course, our wonderful family vacations. Although we have heavy hearts, we strive to honor her by being kind, living our lives to the fullest and being the best version of ourselves - as she always encouraged us... She is dearly missed by her husband, Klaus. Her children, Kristina (husband Fidel, their son Acero), Konrad and Kurtis (wife Kristy) dearly miss their Mama.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 3, 2020