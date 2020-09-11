Katie passed away suddenly on September 5, 2020, and is now reunited with her mother Joan MacDonald. She will forever be missed by her daughters Elyssa MacDonald (Ben), Jillian MacDonald (Kyle) and son Jakob MacDonald. Adoring Nanny to Dominic MacDonald. She will also be greatly missed by her sisters Kristin Raab and Stacey MacDonald, her brother Christopher Brown, her father Bob Brown (Laurie), her dear friend Brenda Dean and the loves of her life Keith Borso (Uncle Beef) and Milo. Katie loved spending time with her children and grandchild and was always ready for lots of fun with all of her family and friends. Katie will be cremated and there will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made to Addictions and Mental Health Ontario. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com