Peacefully, on November 22, 2020, in her 98th year. Reunited with her beloved husband Jack, of 61 years. Loving mother of David (Jan), Peter (Paula) and James. Proud Grandma of Darryn (Jasmine) and Karly, and Great-Grandma of Lylliana and Joshua. Also reunited with sister Jean and brother Alec. Remembered by her sisters Ruth (Jim) and Isabel. Tillsonburg H.S. Graduate; proud Hamilton General Hospital Nursing School graduate (Class of '46A); devout parishioner of the Church of the Resurrection (St. Bartholomew). The family wishes to thank all of the kind staff of Idlewyld Manor for the wonderful care they provided Kay over the years. A private family service has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in the new year. Interment at St. John's Anglican Church Cemetery, Ancaster - back beside her Jack. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Church of the Resurrection, Idlewyld Manor, or the Alzheimer's Society.