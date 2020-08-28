Kazimiera SZAMRA

1933 - 2020 Kazimiera passed away peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on August 25, 2020 at 12:22 a.m. Born in Tarnawna, Poland on February 1, 1933. Predeceased by her parents Jan and Marianna Stach, her siblings Genowefa, Wladyslaw, Wojtek and Roman. Survived by her loving husband Wlodzimierz, her sister Jozefa, daughters Walentyna and Malgorzata, and sons Wojtek and Adam. She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren Christopher, Nicole, Matthew, Iwona and Karolina. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at Juravinski Hospital, her wonderful caregiver Roda, and the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Friends and family are invited to the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Monday, August 31st from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Polish Church, 8 St. Ann Street, on Tuesday, September 1st at 9 a.m. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. If desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated.