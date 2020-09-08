1/1
Keith E. Stringer
1947-05-12 - 2020-09-04
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Edward Stringer, aged 73 yrs. Died at home with his wife, Sandra (Sam) and his son, Ian at his side on September 4th, 2020. Keith, Sam and Ian moved to Canada in 1976 from England to seek better opportunities, and found them, with great friends, and a happy life. Keith's love, sense of humour, opinions, continual support, and fantastic homemade bread will be very much missed. After retirement as a Machinist at Canadian Drawn Steel he enjoyed travelling with Sam, dogs Molly and Rosie, and spending the summers in Ramea, a small outport community in Newfoundland. Keith liked working on small projects on the lathe in his garage while home in Hamilton. He will be greatly missed, by family and friends. A private celebration of life will follow at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved