Keith Edward Stringer, aged 73 yrs. Died at home with his wife, Sandra (Sam) and his son, Ian at his side on September 4th, 2020. Keith, Sam and Ian moved to Canada in 1976 from England to seek better opportunities, and found them, with great friends, and a happy life. Keith's love, sense of humour, opinions, continual support, and fantastic homemade bread will be very much missed. After retirement as a Machinist at Canadian Drawn Steel he enjoyed travelling with Sam, dogs Molly and Rosie, and spending the summers in Ramea, a small outport community in Newfoundland. Keith liked working on small projects on the lathe in his garage while home in Hamilton. He will be greatly missed, by family and friends. A private celebration of life will follow at a later date.