|
|
Surrounded by family, Keith Erwin Wallace passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ontario in his 88th year. He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Jane (Moyer), daughter Susan Milner (Chris), son David Wallace (Kathy) and daughter Nancy Taylor (Greg). Left with many special and cherished memories are his grandchildren Katelyn Ormerod (Dan), Rebecca Milner, Alyssa Wallace, Kristin Wallace, Andrew Milner, Cameron Taylor (Katie), Jillian Taylor and great grandson Sheradin. Raised in Port Colborne, Keith graduated from McMaster University (Class of '54) and had a long and fulfilling career as an educator with the Saltfleet and the Halton District School Boards in the Secondary panel. Upon retirement, he continued his career in teacher training for driver education. He was a faithful and longstanding member of the Stoney Creek Church of Christ where he served in numerous capacities in the service of his Lord and community. Keith loved people. He will be remembered for his kindness, ready smile and great sense of humour. Friends are invited to join us for a Celebration of Keith's life on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Stoney Creek Church of Christ, 105 King Street East, Stoney Creek, Ontario, reception to follow. The family would like to thank the staff of Joseph Brant Hospital. Memorial donations may be made to the Stoney Creek Church of Christ.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020