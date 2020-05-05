Passed away in Grimsby on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Brenda. Loved father of Brad Warner (Janet) and grandfather of Brynne and Ian. Dear brother of Liz Globe (Jim). Predeceased by his parents Audrey and Kenneth Warner. Keith was a long-time volunteer firefighter with the Grimsby Fire Department and a member of the Grimsby Royal Canadian Legion Branch 127. Cremation has taken place with family interment at St. Andrew's Anglican Churchyard Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to St. Andrew's Anglican Church or CityKidz would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 5, 2020.