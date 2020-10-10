1/1
Keith Lincoln ALEXANDER
ALEXANDER, Keith Lincoln Passed away at peacefully at Juravinski Hospital on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved son of the late Honourable Lincoln M. Alexander and Yvonne Alexander (nee Harrison). Cherished husband of Joyce Alexander (nee Parker). Much loved father of Erika and Marissa Alexander. Beloved cousin of Robert and Sandi Bell, Garth and Curtis Bell and families, Darren Kisac and family, Teena Smith and family. Brother-in-law to Claire and Marilyn Parker, John and Jeanette Mellor, Evan Parker (deceased Lynda Parker). He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Keith was a thoughtful, empathetic and kind person with a charismatic demeanor. A creative spirit at heart, he appreciated arts of all kinds and had a fond interest in music, martial arts and fine craft. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 5-8p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Private family Celebration of Keith's Life will be held. Cremation to follow. For those who wish, donations in memory of Keith to Stewart Memorial Church would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
