Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Alice (nee Quan) for over 65 wonderful years. Loving father of Debrah (Allen), Susanna (Patrick), Alice Ann (Dana), Ida (David), Elizabeth (the late Richard), Melvin (Donna), and Mark (Tina). Proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Dearly missed by "Our Diane". Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews, especially Wesley, who was like a son to him. Much loved brother of Yvonne, Lois, Kenny, and Susie. Predeceased by his parents, Wesley and Ida, his brothers, Arlen and Russell and his sister Katherine. Missed also by his dog JR and by many friends and extended family. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at St. Joseph Hospital for their care and compassion. As per Keith's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service of remembrance in the Funeral Home Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow. If desired, memorial contributions to the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA or to a would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020