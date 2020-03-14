Home

Keith O. WILKINS


1941 - 02
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Keith Wilkins at the age of 79 years at Grandview Lodge, Dunnville. He leaves behind his wife Carrol Robinson; sons Kevin, Mike (Lisa), Peter (Penny), daughter Angela (Sandro); extended family Rose (Roland), Tracy (Nathan), Stephanie (Eric), John (Kathy); 16 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by son Robert (2015), parents Peter and Viola Wilkins, and brother Don (Gertie). Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at Hyde & Mott Chapel of R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., 60 Main St. S., Hagersville on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1 p.m (visitation one hour prior to service). As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society or the . The family extends a special thanks to all the staff at Grandview Lodge. www.rhbanderson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020
