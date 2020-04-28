|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Keith Rowland, husband, father, step-father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. Keith fought a long and courageous battle with numerous health issues but never showed anger or sadness during his lengthy battle. Always quick with a wise crack and kind smile. Gracious and grateful to the very last minute. Loved by so many, his wife and love of his life Wanda, daughters Tracy and Barb, step kids, Kevin, Annmarie, Angela, Brenda, Tony and Michelle, greatly loved and sadly missed by 24 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, brother to Robert, Les, Gordie and Harry, many nieces and nephews. Beloved member of the Waterdown Legion, avid bowler and member of Waterdown Bowling League for 50+ years, he loved to golf and attend family gatherings. Keith brought a smile to the face of everyone he met, he made you feel as if he had known you forever. R.I.P in the loving arms of God our savior, we love you forever and for always Pops. Due to Covid -19 service and Celebration of Life to be held at a later date, to be announced when available. The family gives a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Curnew- Heart specialist, Dr. Jordan Wronzberg - Family Doctor, Dr. Mayer from the Mayer Institute, Dr. Moldner-St Joseph's Hospital, Kidney specialist, St. Elizabeth's and The LHIN, and many, many nurses, his PSWs and support staff. Family and friends are welcome and encouraged to visit the Cresmount Funeral Home web page (www.cresmountfennellchapel.com) to leave condolences, and stories. We cannot physically be together right now but we can share our memories with each other.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 28, 2020