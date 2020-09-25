Keith slept peacefully away on September 22, 2020 at 12:30 a.m in his 90th year. Survived by his loving partner Irene. Loving Father to Cyndie, Judy (Klaus), Jeff (Seonaid) and Lynn. Adored grandfather to 8, great-grandfather to 5 as well as great-great grandfather to 2. Keeping with Keith's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family burial will be held at a later date. Thank you to Dr. Packer and Dr. Simms and to all who cared and assisted with Keith in his final days. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com