Keith slept peacefully away on September 22, 2020 at 12:30 a.m in his 90th year. Survived by his loving partner Irene. Loving Father to Cyndie, Judy (Klaus), Jeff (Seonaid) and Lynn. Adored grandfather to 8, great-grandfather to 5 as well as great-great grandfather to 2. Keeping with Keith's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family burial will be held at a later date. Thank you to Dr. Packer and Dr. Simms and to all who cared and assisted with Keith in his final days. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
