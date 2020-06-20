It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kelly Anne Dunham (nee Buchanan) on May 24th, 2020 at the age of 51 to a short, one month, fight with Cancer. Kelly left behind her husband, Doug Dunham of Hamilton and their children, Mitchell and Ally. Kelly was the beloved daughter of Dorthy (Marianne) and William (Bill) Buchanan of Point Edward. Sister to Marnie Buchanan (Jason) of Barrie. Cousin (Sister) to Sue Neely (Rick) of Sarnia and Mandi Clark (Jeff) of Hamilton. Daughter-in-law to Robert and Gladys Dunham of Hamilton. Sister-in-law to Leslie and Dave Newcombe of Hamilton. Aunt to Sydney and Drew Clark and Maddy and Jane Newcombe. Anyone that knew Kelly knows that her family and friends meant everything to her. She made longtime friendships at S.C.I.T.S, Point Edward, Hamilton and during her many years playing, head coaching, assistant coaching or guest coaching at Mohawk, McMaster, Transway, Team Ontario and Olympia. Kelly was a voice for all athletics, but her heart was with girls/women’s basketball. You could usually find her at the gym coaching, mentoring or just spectating. “Mom, life seems really unfair because you, being the amazing woman and people person you were, who touched more people than you know, got taken away from us all far too soon. You’re infamous for your smile that could light up any room. Your infectious laugh, so big that it echoed through the walls. Your big opened armed bear hugs that wrapped around every soul you touched. You always found a way within your schedule two times as big as a normal person's busy schedule to be our family’s rock. You always supported us playing lacrosse, playing golf and going horseback riding. We know you’ll continue to watch over us and cheer us on, on the field, on the golf course and in the arena. We are so glad your legacy will continue on with the Kelly Dunham Memorial Athletic Financial Award with two places near and dear to your heart, McMaster and Mohawk. We love you. Lu Lu Lah" Kelly truly is an irreplaceable gift to us all. A celebration of life and memorial in Kelly’s name will be held at a later date.



