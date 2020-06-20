Kelly Anne (Buchanan) Dunham
1969-02-20 - 2020-05-24
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kelly Anne Dunham (nee Buchanan) on May 24th, 2020 at the age of 51 to a short, one month, fight with Cancer. Kelly left behind her husband, Doug Dunham of Hamilton and their children, Mitchell and Ally. Kelly was the beloved daughter of Dorthy (Marianne) and William (Bill) Buchanan of Point Edward. Sister to Marnie Buchanan (Jason) of Barrie. Cousin (Sister) to Sue Neely (Rick) of Sarnia and Mandi Clark (Jeff) of Hamilton. Daughter-in-law to Robert and Gladys Dunham of Hamilton. Sister-in-law to Leslie and Dave Newcombe of Hamilton. Aunt to Sydney and Drew Clark and Maddy and Jane Newcombe. Anyone that knew Kelly knows that her family and friends meant everything to her. She made longtime friendships at S.C.I.T.S, Point Edward, Hamilton and during her many years playing, head coaching, assistant coaching or guest coaching at Mohawk, McMaster, Transway, Team Ontario and Olympia. Kelly was a voice for all athletics, but her heart was with girls/women’s basketball. You could usually find her at the gym coaching, mentoring or just spectating. “Mom, life seems really unfair because you, being the amazing woman and people person you were, who touched more people than you know, got taken away from us all far too soon. You’re infamous for your smile that could light up any room. Your infectious laugh, so big that it echoed through the walls. Your big opened armed bear hugs that wrapped around every soul you touched. You always found a way within your schedule two times as big as a normal person's busy schedule to be our family’s rock. You always supported us playing lacrosse, playing golf and going horseback riding. We know you’ll continue to watch over us and cheer us on, on the field, on the golf course and in the arena. We are so glad your legacy will continue on with the Kelly Dunham Memorial Athletic Financial Award with two places near and dear to your heart, McMaster and Mohawk. We love you. Lu Lu Lah" Kelly truly is an irreplaceable gift to us all. A celebration of life and memorial in Kelly’s name will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved