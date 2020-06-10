It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Kelly Berka. Kelly passed peacefully June 8, 2020 at the age of 53. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Bryan Berka and partner Gord Gamble. Survived by parents Bryan and Marilyn Trimmins, sisters Carrie Hilbert (Steve), Christine Trimmins, nephew Simon Sullivan, and numerous other family members. She will also be fondly remembered by long time friends Mary and Kevin, and Joanne. Kelly loved being a Crossing Guard for many years, most recently at Memorial City School. Her kind spirit and wonderful smile will be missed. Also a special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place and due to current restrictions no service will be held.



