On November 4, 2020, Kelly Knuckle left the world after a lengthy battle with a complicated and degenerative neurological disorder. Kelly was in her 50th year and had led a life full of love, kindness, generosity, and laughter. She leaves behind her husband, Brad Chichakian; her three wonderful children, Sam, Joe, and Vivi; her lovely mother, Elizabeth Knuckle; brothers Richard (Leanne) and Mark (Laura); sister Laura (Bob); sisters-in-law Lynne and Beth; and nieces and nephews Anya, Harlee, Lakota, Mckinley, Geneva, Justine, Alex, Robin, and Raya. All those in Kelly's vast network of close friends know that she was one of those people who could very quickly illuminate an entire room, and at the same time she would cry in the corner with anyone who needed a shoulder. She gave everything of herself to those in need, but was hesitant to burden others with her own troubles. She was a tenacious advocate for the unfortunate, and a gracious and energetic planner of uproarious fun. Her creativity was astounding, and she left joy, happiness, and friendship sprinkled behind her wherever the world had been graced by her presence. Kelly was an eloquent and prolific writer and left for the world volumes of beautifully inspirational wisdom. If you would like to get a more accurate picture of what Kelly's soul had to offer, we invite you to visit her Facebook page - Kelly Belly Kanuck. Her family wishes to thank all those who have reached out to us in our sorrow, and we invite you to attend the visitations being offered at Marlatt Funeral Home, 195 King Street West, Dundas on Saturday and Sunday, November 21st and 22nd, between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. and again between 7:00 and 9:00. Private family service to take place on Monday. Please visit the Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel Facebook page to live stream the service at 1 p.m. (unfortunately, Covid limitations apply) We also encourage you to honour Kelly's memory and your friendship with her by visiting the Marlatt home page and leaving a message of condolence. www.marlattfhdundas.com
