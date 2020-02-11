|
Our beloved Kelly passed away peacefully on Thursday February 6, 2020 at Sakura House in Woodstock surrounded by the comfort and love of family and friends. She is survived by her husband Corrie of 35 years and her sons and daughter in law Callum (Korin) of Ottawa and Connor of Woodstock. Kelly will be lovingly remembered by her parents John and Helen Biggs, sisters Kerry Acheson (Ted), Kimberlee Thompson (Shawn), Korrie Johnston (Jeff), sister in law Patricia Lacroix-Gouveia (John), brother in law Darren, nieces and nephews Thomas, Crystal, Steven, Kindree, Khloee, Jared, cherished friend Kris Hadland (Dale) and her great nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by many dear friends in Burlington and Beachville. Kelly was born and raised in Burlington, attended Lester B. Pearson High School and the University of Waterloo. She later moved to Beachville with her husband and sons in 1998. Throughout her life Kelly worked as a lifeguard, librarian, bookkeeper, volunteer, business partner and the job that gave her the most joy, being at home to raise her sons. Kelly was an avid reader who adored the theatre and her gardens. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial will be planned for a later date. Donations to Sakura House or the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 11, 2020