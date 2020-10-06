With broken hearts we announce the passing of our daughter, Kelsey. She left us peacefully in her sleep, at home surrounded by her family on September 30, 2020. Survived by her mum Christine Hiltz (Morrow), dad Carl Hiltz and her younger siblings, sister Sydney and brother Scott. She will be sorely missed by her Gramma Hiltz, aunts, uncles and cousins. Gramma, Aunt Connie and her two Grandpas will be happy to greet Kelsey in Heaven, and she will be thrilled to see them. Although she was 31 years old, we thought we would get more time with her. She had a smile for absolutely everyone, especially babies, dogs and young men. She would greet anyone she met with glowing eyes and the offer of a warm hug. And of course, she had that laugh. She is no longer encumbered by her physical and mental disabilities and can now talk forever! Make no mistake; she was our everything and our home is filled with an indescribable emptiness now. The time we had with Kelsey was precious. We have had very caring support workers, PSW's and doctors to provide a wonderful quality of life for her. Kelsey loved her peers and the staff at her day programmes. She looked forward to the social activities, but the highlight was always the music. Her Christmas concert performances ringing bells were outstanding. Kelsey was extremely close to her sister Sydney and brother Scott who could always be counted on to provide much entertainment and silliness. Their lives have been forever enriched having her as a big sister. Kelsey taught us to enjoy the little things in life. Whether it was going to the mall, splashing in the pool or just going on errands, she did it with a smile. From her, we also learned sometimes you just need to dance like nobody is watching. Kelsey has left behind a legacy of friends and family that have discovered a new understanding for people with special needs. Despite being gone, her impact on those that have met her will be everlasting. Kelsey is now free of her challenges, able to dance and sing in Heaven. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Camelot Centre in memory of Kelsey at www.camelotcentre.com
. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. We hope to have a celebration of her life sometime in May 2021 around her birthday. www.smithsfh.com