Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Kelvin B. FERGUSSON

Passed away suddenly, at his home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 27. Beloved son of Bankie and loving brother of Monica Jenkins (Corey) and Mohamed. Predeceased by his mother Zainab. He will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved him, especially family and friends in Winnipeg, MB, London, England, Sweden and Sierra Leone. Visitation at the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 12 noon. Cremation to follow.
