It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kelvin on February 12, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital, in his 88th year, after a lengthy series of illnesses. Predeceased by his daughter Sheryl and sisters Doreen and Phyllis. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years Doreen (nee Laking). He will be deeply missed by his children Linda Anema (Tom), Ken (Lucy), Gary (Leona), Craig (Amanda), 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Kelvin was born in Hamilton and was a long-time employee of Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, retiring after 38 years. At Kelvin's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020