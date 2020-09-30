Smail, Judy (nee Kemp)- Judy Smail (nee Kemp), of Richards Landing, Ontario, died on September 29, 2020. She leaves behind her dear husband of 52 years, Bruce, who took fine care of her during her illness. She is survived by her MUCH older sister Vilma Maxwell (late Jim) of Ottawa and formerly of Sault Ste. Marie. She was so fortunate to share a 60 year friendship with Joy Penttila of Huntsville. They certainly had some interesting times together! Judy really enjoyed her 34 years of teaching in Callander, Sault Ste. Marie and Hamilton. Her greatest love, next to Bruce, was their 3 large hairy critters, Buzer the Bouvier, J.J. the Beardie and Louis the Mutt. Some of her other interests included travelling, gardening, music, dining out, needle crafts, the Greyhounds and lots of other stuff. Judy wanted to thank a few individuals. Dr. Lupien was kind, caring and very honest with her, which she appreciated very much. Blake Smail and JoAnn Hunter did so much for her that Judy doesn't know where to start. They entertained her with card games, Jo cooked meals and made Bruce help, they laughed a lot and had imbibements etc. And they and Lynda shared Missy and Molly with Judy. They are two little puppies who are very different but lots of fun. Wayne and Lin, thanks for your calls from Florida and Hamilton. Jane from Ottawa who called and emailed and let Judy talk with Vilma. One other person has been great for Judy. Amy, the Home Care nurse, deserves a great deal of credit for what she does. Teaching people to die with dignity and peace must be so hard. And she is an expert. Gracias Amy. At Judy's request, there will be no visitation or service. Donations to ARCH would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to O'Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, 215 St. James St, 705-759-8456.



