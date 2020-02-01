|
|
Ken died peacefully at home in Ancaster, Ontario on December 30, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in Lancashire, England in 1930. After attending Manchester and Bangor Universities he became a Lecturer at Imperial College in London. He came to Canada in 1969 where he was a professor in the Department of Biology at McMaster University until his retirement in 1988. During his retirement he pursued numerous passions including establishing Kershaw Old Maps and Prints and becoming a recognized expert and author of numerous Canadian map and stamp books. He then pursued his love of good food and wine with the restoration of an Ancaster heritage building enabling the creation of Rousseau House Restaurant (now Brewers Blackbird). He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ellen, and sons Dan (Tamara), Andrew (Jennifer) and Matthew as well as grandchildren Calum, Logan, Grier, Marit, Andie and Sam. Cremation has taken place. As Ken would have liked, a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at Brewers Blackbird, 375 Wilson St. E, Ancaster on Sunday February 9, from 3 to 5pm.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020