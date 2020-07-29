On July 26, 2020, peacefully, Ken Burgess has been called home in his 88th year, to be re-united with his wife Lillian (Hux). Dearly loved by Robert (Lucille) Burgess, Steve (Andie) Burgess, Sandy Polillo, Kim (Tim) Nolan. Loving Grandfather to Danielle (Wade), Bob (Tracy), Andrew (Sarah), Chris (Lindsay), Laurissa (Bryan), Tom (Malissa), Dan, Anthony (Lindsay), Joe (Sarah), Lauren (Matt), and Chris (Jessica). Loving Great-Grandfather to Annabelle, Cordeila, Elenore, Genevieve, Darren, Casey, Grant, Riley, Charlotte, Henry, Emily, Russell, Gracelyn, Lillian, and Hannah. Survived by Alan (Shirley) Burgess, Anna Mae (Al) Moore, Barbara Burgess, and Norma Sherk. Ken will be greatly missed by Mary Heaslip, Cecille Walker, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Leisure Living, Parkview Meadows (Southview) and third floor at WHGH. Graveside service and interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Springvale. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dwelling Place Springvale. www.rhbanderson.com