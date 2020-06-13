January 2, 1938 - June 6, 2020 in his 83rd year. It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his children Kim (Mike), Shawn (Barb) and Robyn (Oliver) and his grandchildren Dustin, Austin, Jessie, Oliver, Ashley, Arden, Emerald and Felicia as well as his great-grandson Weston. Dad was predeceased by the love of his life and constant companion, Marlene (Koo Koo) in 2016. He missed her deeply and their many countryside drives with the Christmas music blaring in the truck in the middle of July. He cherished our yearly family vacations to his brother Chub's camp in Shining Tree on Deschenes Lake. There were many nights sitting by the campfire listening to old family stories and the strumming of a guitar that we wished would never end. We will retell these stories for generations to come. Dad's wishes were to have his ashes spread over his beloved moose camp on Deschenes Lake where he also went moose hunting every fall for many, many years. We will be honoured to fulfill that wish. Dad was an avid hunter and trap and skeet shooter. He was a member of the Hamilton Angling and Hunting Association (HAHA) for over 50 years and sat on the executive for many years. He took great pride when all of his children and grandchildren learned to shoot and hunt alongside him. Dad was the most amazing patient teacher. He taught us everything from math, computer programming and fixing anything with a motor to changing a tire and the oil. Most of all, he taught us to be big, strong, kind, humble and to always stand up for what is right. Dad was the youngest of 11 children, all of whom have predeceased him. They are all together once again. So papa, grab your beautiful Koo Koo and join the rest of your family and have the greatest hoedown heaven has ever seen! You were the greatest man on earth and your departure has left a massive hole in our hearts and in our lives. Loving and missing you forever. Stay big and strong xoxo Due to the current COVID restrictions we will have a celebration of life at a future date. Please sign Ken's online book of condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.