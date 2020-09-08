Peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on September 5, 2020 in his 58th year. Predeceased by his parents Don and Ethel. Survived by his brother Randy (Patti-Ann), nieces Mary and Julia and nephew Danny. Remembered by his uncles Bert (Judy) and Henry, aunt Christine, many cousins in Hamilton and Simcoe and his roommates John and Cecil. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service be held on Friday, September 11th at 11am at Mt. Hamilton Cemetery, 260 Rymal Rd. E. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com