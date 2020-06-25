July 6, 1955-June 22, 2020 On the morning of June 22, 2020 after a long fight, in his 64th year Kenneth Eugene Carson (Highgate) passed away surrounded by family. Finally reunited with his parents Wilbert and Shirley(Allen). Loving father to Nathan, Brandon and Jessika (Adam). Brother to Wayne(Liz), Sharon(Steve), Donna and Troy. Proud Papa to Hannah, Karsen and Savannah. He will be missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. As per Ken's request, cremation has taken place. Special thank you to Emmanuel house for going above and beyond for your favorite fighter. This is not "goodbye", it's simply "get it ready for us"!



