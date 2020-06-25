Kenneth Eugene (Highgate) CARSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 6, 1955-June 22, 2020 On the morning of June 22, 2020 after a long fight, in his 64th year Kenneth Eugene Carson (Highgate) passed away surrounded by family. Finally reunited with his parents Wilbert and Shirley(Allen). Loving father to Nathan, Brandon and Jessika (Adam). Brother to Wayne(Liz), Sharon(Steve), Donna and Troy. Proud Papa to Hannah, Karsen and Savannah. He will be missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. As per Ken's request, cremation has taken place. Special thank you to Emmanuel house for going above and beyond for your favorite fighter. This is not "goodbye", it's simply "get it ready for us"!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved