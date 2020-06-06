Kenneth George MacDonald
Suddenly passed away at his residence on Thursday June 4th, 2020. Loving husband and best friend of Vera. Proud father of Jeremy (Melissa), Tanya (Deb), Kenneth (Ashley), Nicole (Eric). Loved Papa of Brandon, Kayla, Noah, Juliana, Isla. Lovingly remembered by his 7 siblings and their families. In consideration of recent Covid 19 restrictions cremation has taken place and there will be a Celebration of Ken's Life at a later date. In Ken's memory, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
