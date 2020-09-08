1/
Kenneth Gordon Bartlett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At the West Haldimand Hospital, Hagersville on Monday September 7, 2020 in his 97th year. Beloved husband of 74 years to Mary (Donovan) Bartlett. Loving father of Gordon Michael (deceased) & Joanne, Garry Kenneth & Christine, and the late Glenn Ivan. Dearest grandpa of Melanie & Andy Vercoe, Sandra, Michael & Becky, Angela & Darren Campbell, Shawn & Katie, Crystal & Rob and Nick & Lisette. Dear great grandpa of Ashley, Alex, John, Kylie, Emrick, Adler, Brooklyn, Ethan, Lexi, Logan, Harrison, and Simon. Brother of Dianne Hubbard, and the late William, Nellie Tate, Minnie Everley, Mary Swing, Julia Wardell, George, and Thomas. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Kenneth was a Lifetime member of St.John's Anglican Church, Cheapside and the Fisherville District Lions Club. The family will honour his life with visitation at the Hyde & Mott Chapel, R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., 60 Main Street South, Hagersville on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. where a family service will be held on Thursday with a Graveside Service at St. John's Anglican Cemetery at 12 noon. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to St. John's Anglican Church, Cheapside.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved