At the West Haldimand Hospital, Hagersville on Monday September 7, 2020 in his 97th year. Beloved husband of 74 years to Mary (Donovan) Bartlett. Loving father of Gordon Michael (deceased) & Joanne, Garry Kenneth & Christine, and the late Glenn Ivan. Dearest grandpa of Melanie & Andy Vercoe, Sandra, Michael & Becky, Angela & Darren Campbell, Shawn & Katie, Crystal & Rob and Nick & Lisette. Dear great grandpa of Ashley, Alex, John, Kylie, Emrick, Adler, Brooklyn, Ethan, Lexi, Logan, Harrison, and Simon. Brother of Dianne Hubbard, and the late William, Nellie Tate, Minnie Everley, Mary Swing, Julia Wardell, George, and Thomas. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Kenneth was a Lifetime member of St.John's Anglican Church, Cheapside and the Fisherville District Lions Club. The family will honour his life with visitation at the Hyde & Mott Chapel, R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., 60 Main Street South, Hagersville on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. where a family service will be held on Thursday with a Graveside Service at St. John's Anglican Cemetery at 12 noon. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to St. John's Anglican Church, Cheapside.